Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Decreased by Sanford Advisory Services LLC

Sanford Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,294,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,307,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,684,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock opened at $164.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.15. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $205.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

