Zcash 24 Hour Volume Tops $71.23 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. Zcash has a market cap of $759.44 million and approximately $71.23 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $46.55 or 0.00201602 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00074688 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00049996 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001663 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,315,919 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

