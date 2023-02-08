Zambesigold (ZGD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $45.29 Million

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001780 BTC on major exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $45.29 million and $94,224.32 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zambesigold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00444577 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.83 or 0.29449568 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00419638 BTC.

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zambesigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zambesigold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.