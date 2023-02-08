Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 12,516 shares.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Xtant Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtant Medical stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. CWM LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Xtant Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

