XSGD (XSGD) Market Capitalization Tops $45.54 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. XSGD has a total market cap of $45.54 million and $942,347.96 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,604,026 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

