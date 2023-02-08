Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 31,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 180,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$14.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 837,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$129,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,752,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,046,674.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,192,000 shares of company stock worth $176,760.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

