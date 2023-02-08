Wrapped BNB Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $327.86 or 0.01427799 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $117.33 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00443779 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,753.74 or 0.29396749 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00425516 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,781,394 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.