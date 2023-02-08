Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $22,808.44 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $22,808.44 or 0.99970550 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.03 billion and approximately $102.96 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 176,472 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

