WOW-token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.26 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $296.04 million and $7.26 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.42 or 0.01446533 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00036101 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.94 or 0.01715343 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001238 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.03029391 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $13.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.