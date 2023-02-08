WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Shares Up 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $63.17. 405,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 540,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.