WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Shares Up 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $63.17. 405,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 540,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
