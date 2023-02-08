Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $256.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.25. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,367,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,677,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 220,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after buying an additional 72,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

