William Yeung Sells 836 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) insider William Yeung sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $19,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERII remained flat at $22.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 199,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.18. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 64.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 248.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERII shares. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

