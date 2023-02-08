WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0930 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $71.03 million and approximately $709,901.30 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0930 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.81 or 0.00432000 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00030016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014506 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004378 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017986 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,029,765 coins and its circulating supply is 763,561,998 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.