Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 58 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $165,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Insider Activity

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.55. 1,217,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,390,979. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $412.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.44. The firm has a market cap of $162.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

Featured Stories

