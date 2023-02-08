WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

WestRock Stock Down 2.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 23.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after buying an additional 1,652,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in WestRock by 49.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,765 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,046 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 122.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 973,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in WestRock by 204.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 889,799 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

