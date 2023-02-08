WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2023

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 23.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after buying an additional 1,652,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in WestRock by 49.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,765 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,046 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 122.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 973,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in WestRock by 204.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 889,799 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.