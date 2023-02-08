Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to “Overweight”

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $121.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.56% from the company’s current price.

SPOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

SPOT stock opened at $125.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $177.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

