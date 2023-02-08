Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dynatrace (DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2023 – Dynatrace had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Dynatrace was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

1/9/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $45.00.

1/3/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Dynatrace is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.70, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dynatrace by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

