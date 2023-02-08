Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $280.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $267.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.14.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

