Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $42.88 million and $1.34 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00086840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00064933 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00024763 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,811,062 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

