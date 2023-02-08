Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches One Day Volume of $19.84 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $121.76 million and approximately $19.84 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $4.48 or 0.00019174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00049650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029490 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00019029 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00227154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.14636438 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $11,600,636.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

