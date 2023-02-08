Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Shares Up 1.4%

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. 8,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Vitalhub Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.94.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.