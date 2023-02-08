Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $121,651.99 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,245.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00433487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00099811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00724335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00584535 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00187115 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,064,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

