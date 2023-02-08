Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VCYT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 605,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,747. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.45. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $33.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,006,381 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

