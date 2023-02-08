Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after acquiring an additional 507,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

