Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.2% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.76. 557,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,023. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

