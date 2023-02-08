Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 80,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 28,191 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,452. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

