Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.51. The stock had a trading volume of 40,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.40 and its 200-day moving average is $189.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35.

