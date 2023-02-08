Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $223.60. 100,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

