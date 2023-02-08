Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Raised by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $158,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,897,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $19,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,393 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.41. The company had a trading volume of 27,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,544. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $265.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.40 and its 200 day moving average is $241.91.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

