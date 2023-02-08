Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $24,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6,608.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 57,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,224 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,086 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

