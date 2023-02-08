Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Down 7.9%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.41. 294,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
Valens Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.
About Valens
The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.
Featured Stories
