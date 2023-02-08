V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.28.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VFC opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.