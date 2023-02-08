URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Up 33.3%

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Rating) shot up 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 245 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.40). 3,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 1,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.80).

URU Metals Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 197.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.64 million and a P/E ratio of 441.18.

URU Metals Company Profile

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

