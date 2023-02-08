Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.09 and last traded at C$5.11. Approximately 1,332,523 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 738,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.
Uranium Participation Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$768.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.11.
Uranium Participation Company Profile
Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.
Featured Stories
- TG Therapeutics Stock 300% Rally Has Legs Yet
- Is SoundHound Voice AI the Next Big Thing?
- Double Meat: Beyond Meat Could Be 2023’s Next Two-Bagger
- It’s Time To be Interested In Pinterest Again
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Flight After Clearing Base
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.