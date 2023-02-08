Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. Under Armour also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.52-$0.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.30.

NYSE UAA traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,253,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth $89,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $213,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 372,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

