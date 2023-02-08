Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. Under Armour also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.52-$0.56 EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on UAA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.30.
NYSE UAA traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,253,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $20.65.
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.
