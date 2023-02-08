Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 million, a P/E ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.78.
In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $83,144.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 895,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,978.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 25,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,032.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 969,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,065.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $83,144.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 895,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,978.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 89,770 shares of company stock worth $362,908. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
