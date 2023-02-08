Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 million, a P/E ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $83,144.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 895,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,978.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 25,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,032.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 969,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,065.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $83,144.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 895,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,978.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 89,770 shares of company stock worth $362,908. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Ultralife Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ultralife by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ultralife by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

