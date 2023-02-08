Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
RARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.64. 736,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,681. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,429,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,711.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 174,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 164,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
