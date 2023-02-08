Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Tops $87.80 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $87.80 million and $1.74 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,868.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00576546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00185241 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00050932 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00064602 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000754 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003870 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.30153209 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,038,473.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

