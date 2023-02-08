UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.22-$2.30 EPS.

UDR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 185,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 175.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 608.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.93.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in UDR by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

