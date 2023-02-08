UDR (NYSE:UDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48), RTT News reports. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 175.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.01.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 608.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of UDR by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

