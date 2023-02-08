UDR (NYSE:UDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48), RTT News reports. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 175.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 608.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of UDR by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

