UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48), RTT News reports. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UDR opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. UDR’s payout ratio is 608.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UDR. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 68.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth $369,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

