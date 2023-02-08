Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UBER. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.35.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,593,456. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,730 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 118,232 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 30,419 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

