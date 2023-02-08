U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) was down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 29,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 32,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60.

