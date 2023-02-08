Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. 1,034,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $100.35.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,040.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 374.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 116.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $185,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

