Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.12. 1,927,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,087. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.