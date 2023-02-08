TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.45 million.
TTM Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 334,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,980. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.
