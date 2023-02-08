TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.45 million.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 334,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,980. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TTM Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

