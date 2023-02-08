Truist Financial Raises Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $49.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ING Group began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of RRR opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $54.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.