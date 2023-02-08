Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.66-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. Trimble also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.66-2.86 EPS.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64. Trimble has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

About Trimble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,649,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,188,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

