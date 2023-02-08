Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.66-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. Trimble also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.66-2.86 EPS.
Trimble Price Performance
Trimble stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64. Trimble has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.17.
Institutional Trading of Trimble
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trimble (TRMB)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.