Traxx (TRAXX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $172,681.25

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Traxx token can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Traxx has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and $172,681.25 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Traxx has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

