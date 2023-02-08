TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $830.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $695.00 to $830.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.82.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $742.50 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $744.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $650.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.15.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

